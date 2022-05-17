Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $383.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,153 shares of company stock worth $5,523,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $234.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,671. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

