Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.49. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 242 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

