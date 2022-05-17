Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,426. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.