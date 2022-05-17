Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 23% This Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $912,511.52 and $2,412.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

