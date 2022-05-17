CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.13.

CCL.B opened at C$60.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.26.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$245,742.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$68,856.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

