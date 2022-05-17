Casper Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $194.24 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00521270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.48 or 1.70601964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,870,091,053 coins and its circulating supply is 4,821,261,747 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

