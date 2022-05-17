Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $833.71.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 156,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

