Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. 14,542,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,341,973. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92.

