Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $45.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $724.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,633,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,014,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $939.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.