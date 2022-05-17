Cardano Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $19.18 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00112621 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00319737 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

