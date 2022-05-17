CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading Up 3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.
CannTrust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)
