Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CMCL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,875. The company has a market cap of $160.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.82. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

