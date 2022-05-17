Burency Market Capitalization Achieves $900,130.20 (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Burency has a market cap of $900,130.20 and $31,903.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,920.56 or 1.00002332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00106613 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

