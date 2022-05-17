Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $91.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

