Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $91.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of BLDR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
