Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 2,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,005. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

