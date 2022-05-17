Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,800. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 803,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,430. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

