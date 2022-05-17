Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $143.64

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 28.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Nucor by 55.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after acquiring an additional 177,703 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,377. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Nucor has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

