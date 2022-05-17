Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GBNXF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
GBNXF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.
About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.