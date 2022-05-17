Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $71.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $982.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

