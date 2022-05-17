Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $292.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAZY. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. 284,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,785. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

