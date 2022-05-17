Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $45,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $18,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter.

SBH traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

