Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.38). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 478,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,110. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

