Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $986.88 Million

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $986.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.06 billion. A. O. Smith reported sales of $859.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

AOS traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 846,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,897. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,051,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.