Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 664,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,952. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

