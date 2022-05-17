Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

