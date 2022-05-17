Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.23 Million

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) will report sales of $53.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $222.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.74 million to $222.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $241.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

