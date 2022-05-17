Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 511,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,516,704. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

