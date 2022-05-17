BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.92 Million

Equities analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to post sales of $727.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.84 million and the lowest is $726.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $673.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 3,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. BrightView has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

