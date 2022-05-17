Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,661. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

