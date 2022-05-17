Brian Richard Hole Sells 3,594 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $82,025.30.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

