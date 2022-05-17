Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 3,328,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRF will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.