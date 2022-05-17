Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 441 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $46,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $13.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $646.42. 405,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.26, for a total value of $1,969,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,994 shares of company stock worth $11,054,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

