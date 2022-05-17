Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $32.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,288.90. 1,298,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,466. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,565.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,726.19.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

