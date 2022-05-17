Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $42,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $7,451,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.76. The stock had a trading volume of 960,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.14 and its 200-day moving average is $350.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $276.79 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

