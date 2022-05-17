Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $402.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,578. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.