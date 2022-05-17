Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $28.95 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

