BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $365,007.18 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $365,007.18 and $165,534.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,014.33 or 0.99904791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,161 coins and its circulating supply is 893,373 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

