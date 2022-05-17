BMO Capital Markets Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$28.28 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$26.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

