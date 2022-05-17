BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,663. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

