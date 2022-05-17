BitNautic Token Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

