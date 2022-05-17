BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,903.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $18,903.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00348740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00070220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,894,531 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

