Bitcoin SV Price Tops $55.85 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $55.85 or 0.00184975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $138.29 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,193.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00698989 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,061,789 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.