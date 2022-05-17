Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,056.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007013 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

