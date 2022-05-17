Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Boosted by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 245.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bill.com worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL traded down $9.14 on Monday, reaching $109.40. 1,997,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,463. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.66.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

