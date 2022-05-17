Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,835,000 after purchasing an additional 739,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,747. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

