Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. 11,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.