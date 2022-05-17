Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,626. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.