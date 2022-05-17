Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.