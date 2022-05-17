Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

