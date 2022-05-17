Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,516 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 309,776 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.63. 45,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,226. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.78 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

